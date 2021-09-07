Verstappen says he warned Red Bull about Mercedes’ progress in F1

For much of the first half of the season, there didn’t seem to be much going on for Verstappen. The Dutchman was well ahead of Lewis Hamilton and had the fastest car. However, everything changed after the GPs in England and Hungary. Verstappen saw this and worked with Red Bull over the summer break.

The Dutchman, said during the FIA ​​press conference after his victory in Zandvoort, that he raised the alarm during the summer holidays. In fact, he realized this after Silverstone and Hungary had been dramatic weekends for Red Bull. “You shouldn’t look at statistics. You have to look at race pace, not results. That’s why I also thought, and also said this over the summer break, we really need to step up the pace, because otherwise they (Mercedes) will escape.”

According to Verstappen the team has improved since then, which was first seen in Zandvoort. Of course this was not possible in Spa due to weather conditions. The Dutchman dominated the race in his own country and was not threatened with his victory. Even so, he’s not 100% satisfied and there’s more to come.

“We still need to be faster, but it’s going in the right direction. There are still many different circuits to come. So it’s going to be both ways anyway. We have to keep pressing and developing the car and bringing new parts,” he added.