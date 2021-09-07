Victim ‘invested’ more than half a million reais and had a luxury car sold in a pyramid scheme

The first victim who denounced the investigated medical student for commanding a pyramid scheme in Jequié, in southwestern Bahia, broke the silence and spoke with the G1 portal this Monday (6).

Henrique Sepulveda is suspected of causing damages of more than R$7 million to at least 150 people. The man who denounced the scheme asked that the report not include his name, through reprisals. However, he told how the scheme worked.

In addition to the investment scam, he claimed that the scammer sold, along with a financial company, his car, a luxury vehicle worth R$ 140,000. The victim also said that the suspect made a proposal considered “tempting”.

The proposal was fixed at 2% per month, after he rejected participation in the scheme, in early March this year. “He boasted a life of luxury, cars and parties. My friends had large amounts with him too, so I decided to put in R$550 thousand”, he said.

The report was unable to speak to Henrique’s defense. However, it is already known that he has already testified to the police. It should be heard again this week.

