Video shows family rescue attempt underground

A video released by the New York Police Department (NYPD) shows the attempt by two police officers to rescue a Nepalese family who was trapped in an underground apartment in the Queens neighborhood due to flooding caused by Storm Ida in the northeastern states of the country. United States, on Wednesday of last week.

New York City was one of the hardest hit. Many of the casualties were in basements and underground houses and were unable to leave the premises in time. Among them, the couple Ang Gelu Lama, 50, and Mingma Sherpa, 48, and their son, Lobsang Lama, just 2 years old.

An unconfirmed report of people in a flooded basement brought police to a Woodside home. Without special equipment they made valiant efforts. Locked doors, rising water level & live electricity forced the officers to call for the @FDNY.

In the rescue video, released yesterday by the corporation on its social media profile, it is possible to see a teddy bear floating as the police try to find a way to make their way to the victims. Without adequate equipment, the effort is in vain.

“Without special equipment, they made a huge effort. Locked doors, rising water levels and active electricity forced the police to call the FDNY,” the post reads, citing that the New York Fire Department was called.