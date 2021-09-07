Video: Young man jumps out of a building to escape drug dealers | World-News | Online Diary

The human being is driven by the survival instinct. Among the behaviors included in this are not exposing yourself to dangerous situations and keeping yourself safe. In some cases, acting on impulse may be the only way to stay alive.

A 19-year-old girl, identified as Sirin NE, was seriously injured after jumping from a window to flee sex traffickers. The woman was being tortured in an apartment when she decided to throw herself out of it to escape the criminals’ action. The case took place in the city of Antalya, Turkey, last Thursday (2).

A video circulating on social networks shows the moment when the victim jumps from the window of an alteration of approximately 10 meters, which would be equivalent to the third floor of a building to escape from the drug dealers.

The young woman is seen hanging from a window, asking for help from people passing by. As they believed it was a suicide attempt, many asked her to return to her apartment. Sirin then jumped from the spot and crashed into a car parked on the street.

Watch:

The case is being investigated by the police, who are looking for the kidnappers, who are said to be of Indian origin, according to the young woman. The criminals have yet to be located.