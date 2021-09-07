Viviane Araújo shares her first dance with her husband

Viviane Araújo, 46, got married last Friday (03) with businessman Guilherme Militão. The two went up to the altar and promoted the celebration at a site in the west side of Rio de Janeiro. Today, the actress shared the first video of the “dance of the bride and groom”.

“Our dance! Love, you are beautiful! And it was even more beautiful! I love you, Guilherme Militão”, wrote Viviane in the caption of the publication, which records the moment when the two dance for the first time after saying “yes”.

The song that rocks the moment of the newlyweds is “Um Sonho a Dois”, in the voice of Claudia Leitte and Clothing Nova.

The wedding party for 300 people was marked by the presence of famous people, who shared clicks of the celebration on their networks, such as the “yes” moment and the entrance of Viviane Araújo, to the sound of “Ainda Bem” by Marisa Monte.

Names such as Gretchen, Léo Áquila, Mumuzinho and David Brasil registered the “yes” and the party that followed.

Among the more relaxed moments, it is possible to see Vivi Araújo dancing to the “Dança da Cordinha” with Guilherme.

Another situation that drew attention was the couple’s dog, Dom, who was unable to enter the rings alone. The animal was then carried to the altar by a child page in a cute scene.

The entertainment of the guests was provided by Xande de Pilares and Salgueiro’s drums.

At the ceremony, Viviane wore a dress made of 40,000 crystals.