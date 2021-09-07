Volkswagen presents the ID. Life, the electric for young audiences

Listen to the text of this post Listen to the text of this post

The 2021 Mobility International Motor Show started today in Munich, Germany. And Volkswagen, a German brand, could not be left out of the first day and announced an important step towards the transformation to electric mobility with its strategy called “accelerate”, which aims to make mobility sustainable for a greater number of people from 2025 , two years earlier than planned.

Thus, one of the models of the ID family was presented for the small car segment, which should cost around 20 thousand euros for the European market.

This is the ID. Life, an urban car, 100% electric and totally CX-centric (customer experience). It brings together features of extreme importance to its audience, such as digitization and sustainability. Thus, it can become a mini cinema or a games center, as it has a video game console and a projector, or just a place to relax, as the seats can be fully folded. The interior and exterior mirrors are replaced by cameras and a display.

“The ID Life is our vision for a next generation of all-electric urban mobility. The concept car gives a preview of a model ID. of the segment of small cars that we are going to launch in 2025, with a price around 20 thousand euros. This means that we are making electric mobility accessible to even more people,” says Ralf Brandstätter, CEO of the Volkswagen brand. “When creating the ID. Life, we consistently focus on the needs of younger customers. We believe that, even more than today, the car of the future will be all about lifestyle and personal expression. Tomorrow’s customers won’t just want to go from A to B: they’ll be much more interested in the experiences a car can offer. The ID Life is our answer to that.”

clean design

To please your audience, The ID. Life has a high quality but clean design, with no decorative elements or complex materials. As we look at it, those creases in the bodywork that are used so much to give a more muscular look to the bodywork and the straight lines stand out.

In the sustainability movement, Volkswagen is already working with recycled products, such as the one used to compose the roof, which is made of fabric with air chambers, which can be removed and make the car even lighter.

Continuing to talk about materials, in the transparent layer of the body, wood chips are used as a coloring agent, along with a bio-based hardener. For tires, VW uses biological oil, natural rubber and rice husks.

Motorization

The base on which the ID is being built. Life is the well-known modular electric platform from VW (MEB), which is suitable for both small cars and vans.

“The ID Life proves once again the unique flexibility of MEB. The platform is suitable for all types of vehicles, from small cars to vans,” says Thomas Ulbrich, member of the Volkswagen brand’s board of directors in charge of Development. “It’s the most scalable architecture in the industry. We are just beginning to explore the potential of MEB. Performance, load capacity and autonomy will continue to improve with each new model and software update.”

This project is the first in which a MEB-based vehicle has front wheel drive. With its 172 kW (234 hp) engine, the ID. Life accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds, while its 57 kWh high voltage battery provides a range of approximately 400 kilometers (WLTP).