Watch the launch trailer for FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch

Game arrives on September 7th for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

In the month of July during the event State of Play performed by Sony we had information about the main character of FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch, Rayton, a rabbit that will use its mechanical fist and several other abilities to defeat the legion formed by the machines that want to dominate the world.

The game drew attention for its metroidvania style set in a world with a Dieselpunk aesthetic, as classified by the game’s producer Ti Games and your publisher bilibili, it is a side platform game with neat graphics developed on the Unreal Engine 4.

During the event the release date of the game was also revealed, which will be tomorrow, September 7, with the arrival of the game so close the company released its launch trailer which can be seen below:

The game features an arcade combat system and with a perfect mechanic to switch between three weapons, you’ll be able to perform various combos against enemies using the fist, drill and whip, offering a different gameplay to players.



– Continues after advertising –

The promise of companies is that FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch offer the player many adventures through the city of Torch City, with a huge number of challenges, which will make it necessary to explore the entire city to discover its secrets and be able to advance in the game.

FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch arrives on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on September 7, and can be purchased from PlayStation Store for the price of R$159.90, PS Plus subscribers who pre-order the game will get a 10% discount, causing the title to come out by R$143.91.The game will also be available for PRAÇA for the steam, but there is still no set date for its release, in Last month the company released a demo to PC gamers which may mean your arrival is near.

Missing components for PS5 and Xbox Series could last until 2023

The consoles have been suffering from a shortage of stock since they were released.



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: eurogamer