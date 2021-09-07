Ticiane Pinheiro posts romantic hits with her husband, César Tralli, and makes a passionate statement on social media

Titian Pine (45) emerged in an atmosphere of romance with César Tralli (50) on social media!

the presenter of Nowadays shared clicks with her husband last Sunday, 05, and took the opportunity to show all her love for her beloved, with whom she has a daughter, Manuella (two).

In one of the photos, posted on her Instagram profile, the artist posed exchanging kisses with the journalist. In another entry, the two appeared smiling side by side.

“Sunday with my love! What a joy to have you in my life @cesartralli”, wrote the blonde in the caption of the post.

“Thank you for existing and for making me so happy”, said Tralli in the comments. “I’m a fan of the couple! Hugs and best wishes”, wished Ary Fontoura (88). “I missed you, right daughter? He worked a lot this week“, highlighted Helô Pinheiro (76), mother of Tici.

It is noteworthy that Ticiane is also the mother of Rafaella (11), of his relationship with Roberto Justus (66).

Ticiane Pinheiro explodes the cute meter with the youngest clicks

Ticiane Pinheiro filled her feed with love by posting cute clicks from the heiress, Manuella, and melted for the little girl, who posed with a small flower in her hands. “My beautiful little girl wishing everyone a wonderful and flowery Saturday”, wrote the owl mother.

