what we learned from the couple’s comings and goings

Life together is really unpredictable. That’s what the couple Maiara and Fernando say — who, in a publication by the singer Anitta on a night out with the sertaneja, seems to have once again been marked by an end.

Anitta even “scolded” her friend publicly for the Stories. “I’m here talking and I found out what will be my next fight in the market. It will be with Maiara. If I see any news saying ‘Maiara come back, Maiara finishes, Maiara comes back’, we fight, I don’t talk to her anymore. So that’s it, she will choose now,” he said on Instagram.

Engaged since February this year, Maiara and Fernando deny the term “yo-yo” on the way they relate. However, the comings and goings accompanied by the public and the press leave us lessons about understanding relationships, self-esteem and dialogue.

Maiara and Fernando’s engagement is “yo-yo”?

The term “yo-yo”, which characterizes the movement of the couple breaking up and reconciling several times, was already used to talk about the relationship between Maiara and Fernando. The singer Anitta, who is on a trip with the countrywoman, gave advice that is useful not only for the famous one, but for all those who find themselves involved with the pair and does not put an end to the relationship. “Yo-yo was made just for children to play,” he said.

Each couple has their own tools and reasons for deciding to face continual endings and new beginnings. However, the case of the sertanejos can serve as an example for us to learn that:

Finishing up or “taking a break” can be good for reflection.

Moving away from your partner can be a time of anguish, but it can also be converted into a time for reflection. Analyzing the quality of the time they share, clearly perceiving the feelings for the other and the reasons that lead to the break-up moment are some of the ways out so that the separation is not just a “coming and going” staged.

Having the separations exposed tends to deepen the issues

There are couples where the dynamic is so particular that few people even know when they are in crisis. Others, by deleting photos from social networks or appearing publicly without the other party, end up giving away more clues that they are apart. Be that as it may, Maiara and Fernando have already revealed that the exposure on the subject — which also made news — taught them to be mature about the relationship.

“Today, we even play with it, only in my accounts it was about 18 times (laughs). I think the important thing is that we have matured a lot, even with regard to all this exposure”, said the singer in an interview with Gshow .

Using time away from your partner to your advantage is positive.

Yes, it could be going to a party (if we weren’t in a pandemic) with friends, as Maiara did, walking, talking to the family, sleeping. This can be a moment of connection with your tastes and of self-analysis. Reviewing the issues related to your own self-esteem in the relationship – which can be worn out with so many changes – is also a suggestion that the distance between the two is beneficial.

Individual or couple therapy serves as support

A couple can always have (and possibly will) quarrels and problems. Experts warn, however, about the fact that they have the same problems between these comings and goings. At any time, therapies – individual or couple – can contribute to more self-knowledge, understanding between the couple and favoring dialogue between those involved.

*With information from articles Like Léo Santana and Lore Improta: when is it worth giving yo-yo romance a chance? and How Maiara and Fernando: comings and goings wear out a relationship?