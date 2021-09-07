WhatsApp reveals devices where it will stop working from November 1st

After months of abandoning any support for operating system versions lower than iOS 10, the IT company now reports that in November it will be the same time for versions prior to Android 4.1.

The WhatsApp instant messaging app will stop working Nov. 1 on devices running OS 4.0.4 or earlier, the IT company announced.

“As of November 1, 2021, WhatsApp will no longer be supported on Android devices running OS 4.0.4 and earlier. Transfer your account to a compatible device or backup your conversation history before that date.” , warns in a statement the company that manages the alias application.

As long as the user’s smartphone can “receive SMS or calls during the confirmation process,” he will be able to use the app with a version equal to at least Android 4.1, the company says.

“Support for Android tablets with active SIM cards is limited and devices that only operate on a Wi-Fi network are not supported,” he added.

In March 2021 the Wabetainfo portal revealed that WhatsApp stopped working on smartphones with an operating system version lower than iOS 10.