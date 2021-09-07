WhatsApp will allow you to hide information from specific contacts

WhatsApp will in the future receive a new privacy option that will allow you to hide profile details for specific contacts only. Currently, the app only allows you to disable the view of information for all users of the app or limit access to the full contact list, with no exceptions.

The change will be available within the privacy options, as it displays a screenshot taken by the website WABetaInfo. With the change, the user will be able to select the option to display information for contacts, except the numbers listed in the configuration.

New privacy option is coming soon.Source: WABetaInfo

The option to block the viewing of information for certain contacts will be available for profile picture, description and also for “last seen”, which marks the last time the contact accessed WhatsApp. The novelty will appear among the usage alternatives with the name “My contacts, except…”.

More privacy options

The change found by WABetaInfo promises to ensure more freedom of choice in WhatsApp privacy options. Currently, the app is “8 or 80” when it comes to hiding information.

When opening the menus, the user can only choose between showing the details for all users, hiding the information for all profiles or releasing the view only for contacts saved in the phonebook.

The arrival of the new option will guarantee users the possibility to make the profile invisible for specific contacts and that are saved in the phonebook. However, the release for the function does not yet have a date to happen.

The screenshot taken by WABetaInfo shows the tool working on iOS, but the site guarantees that the news will also reach Android. However, the extra privacy option hasn’t even appeared in the beta version of the messenger yet, an indication that the arrival of the final edition of the app may still be delayed.