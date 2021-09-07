WhatsApp will stop working on some old phones starting in November; see which ones

O Whatsapp announced that it will no longer support multiple phones from November 1st. The affected models are the who have iOS 9 or lower and Android 4.0.4 or earlier as operating systems.
According to the messenger, older models with these embedded operating systems will become incompatible with the application. O Whatsapp recommended changing cell phones for users that still have the models in question.
Check below the list with some manufacturers and models affected by the measure:
- LG: LG Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact , Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q.
- Samsung: Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy SII, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2.
- Huawei: Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S and Ascend D2.
- Sony: Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L and Xperia Arc S.
- ZTE: Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987 and Grand Memo.
- Other brands: Alcatel One Touch Evo 7, Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1 and THL W8.
With the new measure, the WhatsApp will now have native support only for devices with version 4.1 or higher of Android and iOS 10 and later, plus some devices with KaiOS from variant 2.5.1, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2.
The messenger also highlighted that it is not possible to transfer the conversation history between different platforms. However, the user can export the conversation history as an email attachment.
One of the reasons for WhatsApp’s decision is the fact that these older hardware and operating systems do not support running 100% stable all the functions that are or will be added to the messenger, in addition to security issues, since the most obsolete interfaces are no longer updated.
