WhatsApp will stop working on some old phones starting in November; see which ones

According to the messenger, older models with these embedded operating systems will become incompatible with the application . O Whatsapp recommended changing cell phones for users that still have the models in question.

O Whatsapp announced that it will no longer support multiple phones from November 1st . The affected models are the who have iOS 9 or lower and Android 4.0.4 or earlier as operating systems.

Check below the list with some manufacturers and models affected by the measure:

With the new measure, the WhatsApp will now have native support only for devices with version 4.1 or higher of Android and iOS 10 and later, plus some devices with KaiOS from variant 2.5.1, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

The messenger also highlighted that it is not possible to transfer the conversation history between different platforms. However, the user can export the conversation history as an email attachment.

One of the reasons for WhatsApp’s decision is the fact that these older hardware and operating systems do not support running 100% stable all the functions that are or will be added to the messenger, in addition to security issues, since the most obsolete interfaces are no longer updated.

So, do you know anyone who will be impacted by this messenger measure? Tell us in the comments below!