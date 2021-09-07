Where and how to withdraw the values?

Share Tweet Share Share Email



Pis available balance: Where and how to withdraw the amounts? Are PIS and Salary Allowances the same thing? No. The PIS corresponds to the values ​​of Quotas destined to workers who had a formal contract in the period from 1971 to 10/04/1988. If the shareholder has not made the withdrawal of Quotas, he must pay attention to the calendar, which provides for the withdrawal of the balance for all participants.

The Salary Bonus is the constitutional benefit of the worker’s right that meets the requirements below:

Be registered for at least 5 years in PIS;

Have received from an employer a legal entity average remuneration of up to two minimum wages in the period worked in the base year;

Have worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the base year;

Be included in the RAIS – Annual List of Social Information – relevant to the base year.

The amount of the Salary Allowance is up to one minimum wage, proportional to the months worked in the base year

What are PIS Quotas?

It is the balance accumulated in the individual account of the worker registered in the PIS, arising from the amounts credited at the time of the distributions made by the PIS/PASEP Fund in the financial years 71/72 to 88/89, calculated in proportion to the length of service registered in the account and the salary employee’s annual report.

Who is entitled to withdraw Quotas?

Only the worker registered as a participant in the PIS/PASEP Fund until 10/04/88 and who has not yet made the withdrawal is entitled to withdraw from the PIS Quotas.

​When is it possible to withdraw PIS Quotas?

With Law 13932/2019, the full withdrawal of the balance of Quotas from all PIS-PASEP individual account holders, who still have an available balance, according to the current financial year, became available.

Who has already withdrawn the balance of PIS shares, can still have balance to receive?

Yes, as a result of the distribution of quotas carried out after the withdrawal, remembering that the distribution of quotas took place between 1971 and 1988.

​Where and how to withdraw the balance of PIS Quotas?

If you have a checking or savings account, individual and with a cash balance, the credit may have been made automatically.

If you have a citizen’s card and password, the withdrawal can be made at self-service, lottery and CAIXA Aqui correspondents, for amounts up to R$ 3,000.00.

If you do not have a Caixa account or a citizen card and password, withdrawals must be made at a Caixa branch upon presentation of an official document with a photo.

What identification documents are accepted for withdrawal?

ID card

Driver’s License (new model)

Functional Card recognized by Decree

Military Identity

Foreigners’ Identity Card

Passport issued in Brazil or abroad

How to withdraw the PIS Quotas of the deceased worker?

Legal beneficiaries must appear at any Caixa branch, presenting the documents:

Valid personal identification document;

Death certificate:

one of the documents listed below:

Certificate or declaration of dependents entitled to pension for death issued by the INSS; or

Certificate provided by the employer (in the case of public servants); or

Judicial license designating the successor/legal representative and Identity Card of the successor/legal representative (in the absence of a certificate of qualified dependents); or

Form of Sharing/Public Deed of Inventory and Sharing; or

Written statement by the dependents or successors, by mutual agreement, declaring that there are no other dependents or successors known and requesting the withdrawal, regardless of probate, surplus or judicial authorization.

What happens if I don’t withdraw the Share Balance?

With the publication of Provisional Measure No. 946, of April 7, 2020, on May 31, 2020, the PIS/PASEP Fund will be extinguished and the updated balance will be migrated to the Guarantee Fund for Employees – FGTS.

With the migration of the PIS/PASEP Fund to the FGTS, will I lose the right to the amounts not withdrawn?

No. The Share Balance will be transferred to individual linked FGTS accounts.

Pursuant to Article 5 of Provisional Measure No. 946, of April 7, 2020, the quota values ​​will be considered abandoned as of June 1, 2025, when they will become the property of the Federal Government. Thus, the values ​​of the PIS quotas , will be available for withdrawal until May 31, 2025.
















