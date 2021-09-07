where to watch, schedule, rosters and referee

Cruzeiro returns to the field at 9:30 pm (GMT) this Tuesday (7). For the 22nd round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship, coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s team will face Marcelo Cabo’s Goiás. The duel will be at Serrinha, in Goiânia and will put two opponents face to face in different situations in the competition.

While Minas Gerais is in 15th place, with 25 points, Goias close the G-4, with 38. In addition, the hosts have the best defense in Serie B, with only 13 goals conceded so far.

To face the Esmeraldinos, Luxemburgo will not be able to count on striker Marcelo Moreno, who defends the Bolivian team in the Qualifiers, and on defensive midfielder Flávio, suspended with a third yellow card.

Another four that still cannot return to the stop are defensive midfielder Ariel Cabral and forward Zé Eduardo, in physical preparation, and defensive midfielder Henrique, left-back Jean Victor, defender Rhodolfo and forward Keke, all of them in physical therapy.

Goiás

With 70% of use at home, Goiás should have maximum strength for this Tuesday’s duel. With the results of the round, a victory over Raposa puts alviverde in the vice leadership of Serie B, with one point less than Coritiba.

The team led by Marcelo Cabo hasn’t lost for seven rounds. One less than the Luxembourg team.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast by Globo and the Première channel.

O UOL Score also follows the duel in real time.

place and time

The game will be played in Serrinha, in Goiânia, and is scheduled for 9:30 pm (Brasilia).

Probable escalations

Goiás – Tadeu; Apodi, David Duarte, Reynaldo and Hugo; Rezende, Caio Vinícius and Élvis; Diego, Nicolas and Alef Manga. Technician: Marcelo Cabo

Cruise – Fábio; Cáceres, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Pereira; Adriano, Rômulo and Giovanni; Bruno José, Wellington Nem and Thiago. Technician: Vanderlei Luxembourg

Referee

Jean Pierre Gonçalves Lima, from Rio Grande do Sul