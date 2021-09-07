Who is the youngster from Real Madrid that arouses the interest of the whole world, but the club doesn’t sell at all

Miguel Gutiérrez, 20-year-old left-back of the Real Madrid, has drawn attention in the ball market. The defender, who plays for Castilla and is a native of Madrid, has been receiving inquiries for a negotiation, but is considered untouchable by the merengue club.

According to the Spanish newspaper AT, Real Madrid has already been approached by clubs from Premier League It’s from Italian Championship, but the club maintains its stance of not negotiating Gutiérrez, either by sale or by loan. The last club to get in touch was Trabzonspor, from Turkey, which was also denied the proposal.

Gutiérrez’s name gained momentum in the ball market due to the good start to the season. In the 1-0 victory over the Betis, by the third round of Laliga, newly hired David Alaba played at fullback and the 20-year-old wing played 83 minutes in his original position.

Last Saturday (4), for Real Madrid Castilla, Gutiérrez had a gala performance. The defender played all 90 minutes in the 4-0 victory over San Fernando, scoring a goal and an assist. The match was valid for the third division of Spanish football.

In addition, the left-back is a constant presence in the base selections of the Spain. Since 2017, he has had 22 matches for the Spanish team between the U-17 and U-19 categories, with three goals scored.

Miguel Gutiérrez in action for Real Madrid Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Even with little playing time in the first team, Gutiérrez appears as an option for Carlo Ancelotti on the left flank. In position, the 20-year-old defender has competition from veterans Alaba, Ferland Mendy and Marcelo.

For 2022-23, however, the situation could improve for the Spaniard, as Marcelo’s contract expires at the end of the current season and Alaba can play in central defense and midfield, where he usually plays for the national team. Austria.

With Gutiérrez asking for passage in the first team, Real Madrid will return to the field next Sunday (12), when they face the Celtic of Vigo for the Spanish Championship. Then, on Wednesday (15), it debuts in Champions League Against the Inter Milan in Italy.