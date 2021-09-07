Why Sweden became the country with the most firearm-related deaths in Europe | World

In early August, three people were seriously injured in a daylight firefight near a shopping center in Kristianstad, in southern Sweden. A month earlier, a police officer had been shot while on patrol in a suburb of Gothenburg, the country’s second-largest city. A few days later, two hooded men broke into a barbershop in the same town to shoot a young customer ten times.

These are just 3 of the more than 180 shootings that the police have registered so far this year.

In the 1990s, Sweden was one of the safest nations in Europe, with an enviable quality of life and extremely low crime rates; today it has become the mainland shooting capital.

According to official data, the Scandinavian country recorded 366 firearms incidents in 2020, which resulted in 47 deaths.

And the number of shootings has not stopped increasing since the 2000s, according to a report by the Swedish National Crime Prevention Council (BRA).

In 2000, Sweden ranked 18th out of 22 European countries in the number of deaths per capita in shootings. Fifteen years later, in 2015, it became the second European country where shootings are more frequent; at that time, it was second only to Croatia.

The most recent data, from 2018, indicate that the country rose to the top of the rankings in European shooting deaths, according to a report by the Swedish National Crime Prevention Council, based on data from Eurostat (European statistical agency).

“It’s something intriguing, an enigma for us who study this problem,” says Klara Hradilova Selin, a researcher at the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention, in an interview with BBC Mundo (BBC’s Spanish service). “Crimes, in general, have not increased, but decreased, but the number of shootings continues to increase.”

According to Eurostat, Sweden was the fifth country in the European Union in number of robberies per inhabitant, on average, between 2016 and 2018. In front were countries like Belgium, France and Spain.

During this period, 86 robberies were recorded for every 100,000 inhabitants in the Scandinavian country, above the average of 70 for the European bloc.

Sweden also surpasses the annual average in firearm murders: about 4 deaths per 1 million inhabitants, above the average of 1.6 deaths per 1 million inhabitants. A study published in the scientific journal Jama in 2018, comparing 195 countries considering the size of the population and the proportion of young people, estimated that the rate of shooting deaths in Sweden was 1.3 per 100,000 inhabitants; that of Brazil, 19.4.

In the European context, Sweden was the only country analyzed in the Swedish National Crime Prevention Council study in which firearm-related deaths increased compared to the year 2000.

Sweden has about 10.2 million inhabitants, a population slightly larger than that of Pernambuco (9.7 million), the seventh most populous state in Brazil. The Scandinavian country is one of the least unequal in the world, with the 12th highest GDP per capita (almost four times that of Brazil), restrictive drug use laws and the 21st highest rate of registered firearms per inhabitant (according to data from Small Arms Survey).

3 factors that aggravate the problem

According to Klara Hradilova Selin, the increase in shootings is quite complex to explain, but there are at least three factors that influence the wave of these crimes in Sweden. “The existence of gangs, drug trafficking and the lack of trust in the police in the suburbs.”

The Swedish National Crime Prevention Council study notes that more than 8 out of 10 shootings are related to organized crime, significantly higher proportion than in other European countries.

This type of crime has become a major concern for Swedes. A recent survey conducted by the SOM Institute, University of Gothenburg, found that 90% of Swedes advocate tougher penalties for gang-linked criminals.

The factors listed by the Swedish researcher are similar to those in other European countries, but with different consequences.

“There are also gangs and drug trafficking in other countries, like France or England, but no other country has seen the same increase in shootings as Sweden. In England and Wales, for example, you could say that there is a type similar to violence on the rise, but by another method: murders committed with knives,” says Hradilova Selin.

For her, however, the context is similar: “It happens in suburbs or in poorer areas, the victims are young and there is often a connection with drug trafficking.”

Most firearm-related deaths in Sweden reached men aged between 20 and 29 years.

Håkan Jarborg, chief of police in southern Sweden, explains that dealing with the increase in violence in Sweden is far from being a simple task.

“Crimes are difficult to investigate. Victims who survive shooting attacks rarely contribute to investigations, and witness testimony is very rare,” he told Göteborgs-Posten, one of Gothenburg’s leading newspapers.

In the latest wave of violence in Sweden, which has claimed nearly 30 deaths this year, the Swedish government announced it would try to ease national security laws to allow police to monitor suspects with fewer legal restrictions.

“We want to consider giving law enforcement another important tool to prevent further shootings,” Interior Minister Mikael Damberg said. “We will do everything in our power to fight the gangs.”

A problem of social integration

Another report by the Swedish National Crime Prevention Council on crime in the country, released in September 2021, presented alarming results by the country’s standards and generated an intense debate about immigration in Sweden.

According to the new study, foreign-born citizens and their children are between 2.5 and 3 times more likely to be suspected of a crime than those born in Sweden to Swedish parents. It is important to note that not all police suspects end up being actually indicted and convicted.

According to Swedish journalist and writer Håkan Boström, these figures “clearly” show that Sweden has a “difficult problem” of integration.

“The groups most active in crime have their origin in regions where Sweden has received a large number of refugees: the Middle East and Africa. (…) It is poverty that causes gang culture, drug consumption and the bad. school results? Or is it gang culture and poor school results combined with parents’ difficulties in settling down that cause poverty?” asked Boström in an article in the newspaper Göteborgs-Posten.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven is expected to step down soon, and his Social Democratic Party has the hard task of electing a new leader who can convince voters they can stem the tide of violence in the country.

Meanwhile, government critics do not miss the opportunity to use crime as a weapon to target the electorate. “The security state is completely abandoned, but together we can make Sweden safe again,” said Oliver Rosengren, adviser to the Moderate Party.

For him, “a war on gang crime awaits the next government.”