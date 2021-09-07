Why will Pilar and Samuel split up in In Times of the Emperor?

A plan by Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will be put into action in the next installments of the six o’clock soap opera, which will put Pilar and Samuel’s relationship in In Times of the Emperor into a mess. The couple will break up and will be years apart.

When will Pilar and Samuel end up in In Times of the Emperor?

The couple breakup scene is scheduled to air on September 16, 2021, a Thursday. The moment will happen after Tonico manipulates Dolores against Pilar.

The girl will lie to her older sister about Samuel, which will lead the couple into a fight. Pilar and Samuel will talk in Nos Tempos do Imperador about what Dolores will say, but Colonel Eudoro’s daughter (José Dumont) will not believe her boyfriend’s explanations.

Dolores will regret her action, but the girl will be prevented by Alexandre Nero’s villain from finding her sister. Thus, Pilar will leave Brazil to study medicine in the United States, without knowing the truth.

Samuel will be devastated by Pilar’s departure, will demonstrate how much he misses his ex-girlfriend and will be comforted by Guebo in In Times of the Emperor.

On September 20, 2021, a Monday, the screening of the second phase of Nos Tempos do Imperador is scheduled to begin. In this new stage, which will take place years after Pilar’s trip to the United States, the couple will appear older and with totally different lives.

According to scenes that O Globo’s column by Patricia Kogut had access to, Samuel will have changed profession and entered a college in the second 2nd edition of the soap opera Nos Tempos do Imperador. Pilar will return to Brazil after years and discover through Dom Pedro II that her ex-boyfriend abandoned music and that she asked the emperor for help to study engineering and become a respected person in society.

