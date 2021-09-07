Will it become standard? Valorant will only run on Windows 11 with TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot

Restriction, when incorporated by the title’s developers, can further complicate life for users who do not have compatible PCs

The official launch of Windows 11 is scheduled for October 5th, but while that day doesn’t arrive many users already have beta or test versions installed on their machines.

The negative news for many is that to run the new version of the operating system you will need a motherboard compatible with TPM 2.0. Microsoft even recently confirmed that it could disable Windows 11 updates on unsupported systems.

How to check if my PC is compatible with Windows 11

Of course, users found ways to get around these restrictions and install Windows 11 anyway. But what about when games and apps impose restrictions? This seems to be the case for Valorant.

Valorant on Windows 11: TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot only

Riot Games, developer responsible for Valorant, incorporated the Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0) it’s the Secure Boot. These features act as Anti-Cheat validation methods, as reported by the @AntiCheatPD Twitter profile.

In practice, this means that even if you manage to force the installation of Windows 11 on an “unsupported” PC, it may still certain games and applications cannot run.



– Continues after advertising –

This precedent set by Vanguard could make the lives of many users more complicated if it were adopted by other developers.

On the other hand, there are also undeniably benefits in adopting this method – at least initially. It will be harder for cheaters using Windows 11 circumvent the in-game Anti-Cheat security systems.

THE Riot Games has not yet officially manifested itself on the matter.. So much about the topic is still in the realm of speculation. However, it’s worth keeping an eye on the subject, as it should come on the agenda more often from the launch of Windows 11.

Is this a good way to prevent cheaters from excelling in online games, or is the measure only harming users whose machines are not compatible with Windows 11?

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Neowin