Windows Subsystem for Android appears in Microsoft Store for Windows 11

Windows Insider Program participants will be able to start testing support for Android apps on the system “soon”

When Windows 11 was announced on June 24, one of the new things Microsoft promised was the execution of Android apps on the operating system that would be offered through the Microsoft Store thanks to a partnership with Amazon and the use of a technology from Intel known as “Bridge”.

OFFICIAL: Windows 11 will be released

on october 5th

Much to the disappointment of many users, Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 11 will be officially released on October 5th, but without support for Android apps. The company said that this feature will only be introduced into the operating system in 2022, but Windows Insider Program participants will be able to start testing it “soon”.

With a hint that we won’t have to wait long to start testing this feature, Windows Subsystem for Android was discovered on Microsoft’s Windows 11 by the Twitter user known as WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_). Accessible from from this link, since a manual store search doesn’t return results, you can see that it’s really support for Android apps on Windows 11:



Reproduction/Fabio Rosolen

Windows Subsystem for Android is listed in the store as “free”, requires build 22000 or later of Windows, and although it can be installed without any major issues, it only displays a blank window when running, indicating that the feature not necessarily ready for testing yet.



Play/Windows Latest

It’s not yet known exactly when Windows Insider Program participants will be able to begin testing support for Android apps on Windows 11, but the fact that Windows Subsystem for Android has already appeared in the Microsoft Store means we won’t have to wait many months for that.

Taking into account Microsoft’s announcement in June, Android apps will be able to run alongside Windows apps without any major problems and can reduce the need to keep opening your smartphone all the time.

Via: Connected World Source: Windows Latest, Windows Central