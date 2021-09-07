With 296 new deaths, Brazil completes two weeks of fall

Brazil registered today 296 new deaths by covid-19, totaling 583,866 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. With today’s numbers, the country completes two weeks with a downward trend in the moving average. The data are obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

On average 603 people died in the last seven days, which indicates a -17% drop compared to 14 days ago. There are already 14 consecutive days of fall.

For the third day in a row, Brazil has the lowest average since December 7, when it also registered 603 deaths. In addition, today the country completes twelve days in a row with an average below 700.

The moving average is the best indicator for analyzing the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays. The average of the last seven days is compared to the same index of 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Today, 16,156 new cases of coronaviruses have also been registered in the country. Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March of last year, 20,897,711 diagnoses of the disease have been made.

The state of Roraima has not released data on cases, deaths and vaccinated today due to the decreed optional point.

Ministry of Health data

In a bulletin released today, the Ministry of Health reported that Brazil has notified 182 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The disease has caused 583,810 deaths across the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the ministry’s data, there were 9,154 positive tests for covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today. Since March 2020, the number of infected has reached 20,899,933.

According to the federal government, there have been 19,894,660 recovered cases of the disease so far, with another 421,463 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.