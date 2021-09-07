With cancer, Caio Ribeiro is on the penultimate chemotherapy session

Commentator Caio Ribeiro, from Globo, is fighting cancer and, this Monday (6), he confirmed that he is going to his penultimate chemotherapy session. “I’m on the penultimate chemotherapy session and everything is going well. In treatment, there is a part of medicine and a part of us, that is, the way we face the disease. I have a wonderful family and great friends who have been very supportive. I decided to make the matter public and show optimism”, said the former player to the presenters Monalisa Duperron and Manoel Soares, who hosted the program “Encontro”, on Globo, this Monday (6th).

Caio also commented on how the diagnosis of Hodgkin’s lymphoma happened. According to him, everything happened discreetly and very quickly. “I went for a stretch, as I always do, and my physiotherapist noticed a lump in my neck. I went to the doctor and discovered lymphoma early on”.

Reproduction/Globe

READ MORE:

Live, the commentator also said that he was shaken when he received the diagnosis, but he has been dealing calmly. And warned of the lack of symptoms. “The news of cancer hurts a little bit. I was worried, it’s a blow. I wondered why with me, but you either regret it or you face it. I think I’ve been dealing calmly. Other than the lump, I didn’t have any symptoms. I only went to the doctor because my physiotherapist warned me, in fact, he saved my life”.

The revelation of the disease

At 46 years old, the sports commentator for Globo used his social networks, last Friday (03) to warn fans that he had Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of cancer. Then, Caio participated in the program “Globo Esporte São Paulo”, where he burst into tears when talking about the messages he has received since he revealed his diagnosis.

“I tried to hide as much as I could, I didn’t want to worry anyone and I wanted to send a message of optimism when I knew and was sure it’s gone. Is ending. Wait for me, I’ll be back soon, friends”.

Reproduction/Globe

During the sports program, Caio made it clear that he has been feeling well, despite the chemotherapy. “Is it a strong treatment? IT’S. It’s a chemical that’s inside your body, you have to learn to deal with pain, but it’s part of it. It’s a process. There’s a cure, there’s an end,” he said.

Felipe Andreoli, who presents Globo Esporte São Paulo, also couldn’t hold back his emotion and commented that he was sure his friend would heal soon. “The GE team loves you, man. Really. We love you and it’s not an exaggeration, it’s not a cliché”, he added. “I’m already back with a smile on my face, with a little less hair, but ready for us to live a lot together”, concluded the global commentator.