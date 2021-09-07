With opportunities in MS, Itaú has 277 vacancies open for various positions · Jornal Midiamax

Banco Itaú opened 277 job opportunities, with vacancies across the country, including some in MS. The positions are for different areas of activity within the institution.

Most of the opportunities are being made available in the city of São Paulo (SP), but candidates can also check vacancies in other cities, including Campo Grande, Dourados, Belo Horizonte (MG), Piracicaba (SP), Curitiba (PR), Teresópolis (RJ), Recife (PE), Goiânia (GO), Salvador (BA), among others.

Some of the vacancies are for:

Personnalité Relationship Manager;

Digital Relationship Manager (Uniclass);

Collection Analyst (Junior);

Banker (exclusive to black people);

Internship Program;

Business manager;

Omnichannel Analyst (Junior);

Product analyst.

There are three vacancies for MS: two in Campo Grande and one in Dourados. For Capital, the opportunities are for Relationship Manager and Insurance Consultant and in Gold for Business Agent / Cashier.

In addition to offering a salary, the company also offers some benefits to contractors:

Food and meal assistance;

Transportation vouchers;

Pharmacy discount;

Dental and medical assistance;

Childcare assistance.

How to compete?

Those interested in the vacancies advertised by Itaú Unibanco should access the recruitment page through your LinkedIn account (all vacancies available here) or registration. Then, you need to send the resume and wait for the company to get in touch.