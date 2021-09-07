Women’s football | See table of the 5th to 7th round of the Women’s Paulistão

O Female Paulistan is already in progress, and until then who leads the State Championship is the Corinthians, with 12 points accumulated in four (out of 11) rounds. Check out the dates and times for the 5th, 6th and 7th round duels below.

5th ROUND OF THE FEMININE PAULISTÃO

Palmeiras X Portuguesa – 8/9 – at 3:00 pm

São Paulo X Pinda – 8/9 – at 3:00 pm

X Taubaté Railway – 8/9 – at 5:00 pm

Corinthians X Realidade Jovem – 8/9 – at 7:00 pm

São José X Santos – 9/9 – at 3:00 pm

Bragantino X Nacional – 9/10 – at 3:00 pm

6th ROUND OF THE WOMEN’S PAULISTÃO

Portuguesa X Bragantino – 9/21 – at 11:00 am

Realidade Jovem X São José – 21/9 – at 3:00 pm

Santos X Rail – 9/22 – at 11:00 am

Palmeiras X Corinthians – 9/22 – at 3:00 pm

National X São Paulo – 9/23 – at 11:00 am

Pinda X Taubaté – 9/23 – at 3:00 pm

7th ROUND OF THE FEMININE PAULISTÃO

Taubaté X Realidade Jovem – 28/9 – at 3:00 pm

São José X Portuguesa – 29/9 – at 11:00 am

São Paulo X Santos – 9/29 – at 3:00 pm

Bragantino X Palmeiras – 9/29 – at 3:00 pm

Corinthians X Pinda – 9/29 – at 7:00 pm

Railway X National – 9/30 – at 7:00 pm