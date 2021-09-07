Won’t Go: Microsoft Denies Rumors of Android App Support on Xbox

It won’t work

Through a statement sent to the Windows Central website, a Microsoft spokesperson confirmed that the Xbox will not be supported to Android apps.

According to the spokesman, Microsoft have no plans to bring the Android system to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, tossing a big bucket of cold water on those waiting for Android on Xbox. Unfortunately, the spokesperson has not confirmed whether at any time the Xbox will support Android apps on the Redmond Giant’s console.

The old rumor suggested that Android apps could run natively on Xbox through an app called Windows Subsystem for Android, but that shouldn’t happen. Unfortunately, the feature will only be restricted to Windows 11, the new PC operating system due out in October.

The site also pointed out that several apps are erroneously listed for Xbox in the Microsoft Store, and this may have been the case with Windows Subsystem for Android, since the application page on the Microsoft Store has already been fixed and Xbox One does not appear as an app compatible device.

be a member VIP gives Xbox Central on YouTube and have access to exclusive content, in addition to following on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook to stay on top of all the news about Xbox.

Check out our list of games and equipment at promotion! Click here and check it out.

Remember that you can subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only BRL 5. Click here and subscribe! *Only valid for new subscribers.

O Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the subscription service that unites Xbox Live Gold that you have allows you to play online, chat with friends, rescue games from Games with Gold, have exclusive discounts in addition to many other advantages, with the Game Pass which is the subscription games library, where you’ll have a slew of updated titles available every month, including all Xbox exclusives at launch. In addition Ultimate subscribers have access to the catalog of EA PLAY, with more than 70 games from Electronic Arts.