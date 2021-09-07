Young man dies after crashing on a motorcycle at the border

On Sunday night (5), around 10:30 pm, a 21-year-old girl, identified as Claudelina Elizabeth Irala Duarte, died after a fall from a motorcycle on Avenida Fernando de La Mora, corner of Bernardino Caballero, in Bairro Obrero, Pedro Juan Horseman.

As an occurrence, the victim was riding a black Kenton motorcycle, model C 100 cylinder capacity, when he fell on the side of the road. She was taken to the Regional Hospital by the

Volunteer Firefighters and was diagnosed with severe traumatic brain injury.

Hours later, the young woman could not resist her injuries and died in the health unit. The motorcycle was seized and is deposited at the headquarters of the Third Precinct available to the Public Ministry.

