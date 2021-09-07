Zé Felipe comments rumors of a stay between Jade Picon and Neymar

After João Guilherme spoke, Zé Felipe also commented on the rumor that Jade Picon, his former sister-in-law, would have stayed with Neymar.

“Answering questions that this phone hasn’t stopped since yesterday. I only have one thing to say: it’s the fault of the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation). Menino Ney came to develop a wonderful job, the CBF dropped his date and he went to event,” said the countryman in his Instagram Stories.

The rumor began on an Instagram dedicated to commenting on the lives of the famous, which published the alleged involvement between the influencer and the football player.

At dawn, João Guilherme tweeted after the rumor took over social networks and his name, Jade and Neymar’s occupied the Trending Topics from Twitter.

“I’m not sleeping in a fetal position today, I swear I OK All right, family”, wrote the son of the singer Leonardo, who added: “I’m going to take advantage of it and become a country singer”.

He even replied a person who posted a meme of the situation, joking that John would have sent “I loved the car**” to Jade.

“Stop making fun of it, bro,” asked the singer, laughing.

João and Jade announced the end of their 3-year relationship just over a week ago, on the 29th.