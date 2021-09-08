3-year-old boy gets lost and survives three days alone in bushland in Australia | World

A 3-year-old boy who was lost for three nights in a bush region in Australia was found on Monday (6) and returned home.
Anthony Elfalak, the boy, has autism and does not communicate verbally. He was taken to a hospital on Monday after he was found in a stream, drinking water with the help of his hands. The site is located on a family farm near the village of Putty, north of Sydney.
Anthony Elfalak, a 3-year-old boy, drinks water from a stream; he was lost for three days in a bush in Australia — Photo: New South Wales Police/Via AP
His mother, Kelly Elfalak, took him home Monday night. She thanked the police and volunteers who have worked hard to find the boy since he disappeared on Friday.
“I can’t explain it, I’m so glad he’s here, he’s with us, safe and healthy, and that’s what matters,” she said.
Anthony Elfalak (right) and his wife embrace when they learn that their son was found alive in Australia on September 6, 2021 — Photo: Dean Lewins/P
The boy slept, ate and played after returning home.
Jonathan Smith, a pilot of the police helicopter I meet Anthony said that seeing the boy in the woods he was absolutely delighted.
“We’ve been on a lot of missions that didn’t end like that, and it’s really cool to have a positive result at least once,” he said.
Greg Chalmers, the leader of the team that found Anthony said the boy was found kneeling in the water.
Images taken from the police helicopter show the boy sitting in cloudy water in a stream, using his hands to bring the water to his mouth.
The search for the boy, who according to police has autism and does not speak, was the main news in Australia in recent days.
“What a relief, I can’t imagine how traumatic this experience was for Anthony and his parents,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on social media.
