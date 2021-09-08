4 ways to insert ginger into your food







Kitchen Guide – 4 ways to add ginger to your food Photo: Kitchen Guide

Ginger is an aromatic root whose consumption is highly recommended, thanks to its health benefits. This delicacy has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory powers, helping to prevent stomach and gastric diseases and stimulating the digestive system. In addition, ginger helps with weight loss by speeding up metabolism.

If you don’t know how to add ginger to your diet, check out the Kitchen Guide tips below:

ginger in health

In the form of teas, it helps to get rid of nausea and nausea, but not those typical of pregnancy. It is also a powerful ally against colds and flu, as it helps to decongest the airways. But it also has contraindications: hypertensive people and people with gallstones must pass away from the root!

ginger in the kitchen

Its spicy flavor is much appreciated in oriental cuisines (Thai, Chinese and Japanese), where it appears raw and grated, great to combine with sashimi (raw fish) and other fish and seafood.

It is also great if used in stir-fries and even mixed with soy sauce for seasoning meats and barbecues.

Another tip is to use the root to flavor drinks, such as the traditional mulled wine, teas and fruit juices (try adding a little fresh ginger to the watermelon juice).

The dry, powdered seasoning, on the other hand, has a completely different use and flavor and is widely used in Indian recipes. This version also gives great flavor to cakes and cookies.

How to consume and conserve?

The effect of ginger is stronger if it is eaten raw, in small pieces, rather than powdered. Keep a piece of the root in a sealed plastic bag, in the refrigerator or outside, and grate it before use.

Sources: “The book of herbs, spices and peppers”, by Gabriela Erbetta, publisher PubliFolha and “O power of foods”, nº 1, 2009 – Editora Alto Astral.

