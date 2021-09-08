67.9 million Brazilians complete vaccination

Almost 68 million Brazilians have already completed vaccination against covid-19. So far, 67,924,559 inhabitants have taken the second dose or the booster dose of the vaccine, which represents 31.84% of the national population. The survey is by the consortium of press vehicles from which the UOL is part, based on information provided by the state health departments.

In the last 24 hours, 587,435 people completed the vaccination schedule – of these, 580,183 received the second dose and another 7,252 the single dose. Already 552,850 Brazilians took the first dose of immunizing in the same period. Another 1,034 received the booster dose.

Since January, when the national vaccination campaign against covid-19 began, the first dose has been administered to 135,423,423 people, corresponding to 63.48% of the country’s population. In total, 14,279 have taken the booster dose so far.

In the sum of the first, second, single and booster, 1,141,319 doses of vaccine were applied between yesterday and today in the country.

Acre, Ceará, Paraná and Sergipe did not send updated data on vaccination until the closing time of the press consortium bulletin, at 8 pm.

The state with the largest portion of its population with complete vaccination is still Mato Grosso do Sul: 46.89% of its inhabitants. Next are São Paulo (40.58%), Rio Grande do Sul (38.43%), Espírito Santo (35.22%) and Santa Catarina (32.14%).

São Paulo leads among those with the highest proportion of inhabitants who have already taken the first dose: 74.55% of the local population. Then come Rio Grande do Sul (67.41%), Santa Catarina (66.26%), Federal District (65.67%) and Paraná (65.55%).

Butantan sets up a task force to certify the quality of suspended doses

The Butantan Institute and Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) met to discuss the situation of batches of CoronaVac doses banned by the agency. Anvisa requested more documents from the institute, which created a task force to deliver them as soon as possible.

According to a note from Anvisa, Butantan delivered an assessment during the meeting that concludes the absence of risk in the banned lots. However, the agency rejected the document and said that “it is necessary to ensure compliance with the good manufacturing practices (GMP) of the not yet approved filling site and that for this conclusion it is necessary to submit an inspection report from other authorities or carry out inspection by the agency itself.”

The institute reported having created a task force to clarify the agency’s doubts. “The group’s objective is to expedite the release of batches as quickly as possible for the National Immunization Program (PNI), considering the urgency within the pandemic context,” he said in a statement.

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.