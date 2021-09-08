7th of September: Pocket groups split between euphoria and frustration with demonstrations

by

Jair Bolsonaro with children in a car during a demonstration in Brasília

Credit, Reuters

Photo caption,

Jair Bolsonaro with children in a car during a demonstration in Brasília

Members of Bolsonarist groups on the Telegram had mixed reactions to the pro-government demonstrations this September.

While some extolled the actions and said they were hopeful of actions that could be taken by Jair Bolsonaro in the coming days, others expressed frustration with the president’s speeches and evaluated that he had lost the chance to adopt more drastic measures.

BBC News Brasil monitored the reactions to the demonstrations in three pocket groups.

Many members posted photos and videos of protests in various cities and praised the number of people present.