A third of shark and stingray species are endangered – News

Research carried out by international scientists revealed that a third of the species of sharks, stingrays and chimeras are at risk of extinction in ocean ecosystems.

The results of studies by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which took more than 8 years to complete, were published in the journal Current Biology.

The main reasons for this risk related to the existence of these animals are predatory and illegal fishing, the degradation of the natural habitat, the global climate crisis and the pollution of the oceans.

The survey revealed that 32.6% of the species in the cartilaginous fish group, which includes sharks, stingrays and chimeras, are at risk of extinction. The last study of its kind, carried out in 2014, showed that this number was 24%.

“All threatened species of sharks, stingrays and chimeras are under overfishing, with 31% being more affected by habitat loss and degradation and 10% affected by climate change,” highlighted experts in release released by the IUCN.

Scientists point out that about 100 million sharks are killed annually by humans. This overfishing, and the fact that these species grow slowly and produce few offspring, help in the extinction of these animals.

“We will work to make this study a turning point in efforts to prevent further irreversible losses and ensure long-term sustainability,” says Colin Simpfendorfer, one of the study’s collaborators, in an interview with British newspaper The Guardian.

