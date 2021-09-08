Accumulated Mega-Sena pays R$ 40 million this Wednesday – News

Already accumulated for four contests, the Mega-Sena will be drawn again this Wednesday (8) with the promise of paying the hefty BRL 40 million to the player who nails the six dozen revealed by the lottery alone.

The draw is scheduled to take place at 8 pm, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo, and is broadcast live on YouTube by Caixa Econômica Federal.

If you take the prize alone from the 2,407 contest, the player can apply the entire amount to the savings and obtain a monthly income of approximately R$ 120.4 thousand in income in the first month. The money is also enough to buy 57 properties worth R$700,000 each.

To compete for the jackpot, just go to a lottery shop and mark from 6 to 15 numbers on the ticket, allowing the system to choose the numbers for you (Surprise) and/or compete with the same bet for 2, 4 or 8 consecutive contests (Stubborn).

Each six-number game will cost R$4.50. The more numbers you dial, the higher the price of the bet and the greater the chances of winning the most coveted prize in the country. Another option is Bolão Caixa, which allows the player to make group bets.

In the last contest, held on Saturday (4), the dozens revealed by the lottery were: 08 — 12 — 29 — 43 — 54 — 60. Although no one took the jackpot, 64 bets hit the corner and are entitled to receive R$54,257.75 each. Another 5,120 hit the court and can withdraw R$968.88 each.