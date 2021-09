Protests by leftist movements against the Jair Bolsonaro government, in Rio de Janeiro, on July 5th: acts against the president of the Republic were also registered on this September 7th| Photo: André Coelho/EFE

Acts against President Jair Bolsonaro also took place this Tuesday (7). The largest demonstrations were registered in Brasília, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro and had as their agenda the request for Bolsonaro impeachment, the defense of democracy and more vaccines against Covid-19.

In Rio de Janeiro, the protesters gathered on Rua Uruguaiana, in the center of the capital of Rio de Janeiro, and took a walk that ended in Praça Mauá, in the central region of the city. The acts started around 9am and ended at 12:30pm. Bolsonaro’s opponents carried banners from left-wing political parties, such as PT and PCdoB, and carried banners calling for the president’s impeachment.

In Brasilia, also in the morning, at the height of the TV Tower, the demonstrators asked for the impeachment in a peaceful act, without complications registered by the Military Police (PMDF). The act featured a sound car in which the organizers chanted slogans against the President of the Republic.

In São Paulo, protesters gathered in Vale do Anhangabaú, in the center of São Paulo. The act was marked by speeches by the former mayor of São Paulo, Fernando Haddad (PT), and by Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), coordinator of the Movement of Homeless Workers (MTST). Opponents defended Bolsonaro’s democracy and impeachment. According to the G1 website, a protester was detained by the Military Police (PMSP) for carrying “forbidden objects” in a backpack.