Afghan women will not be able to play sports, Taliban leader says | World

Women will be banned from playing sports in Afghanistan, said one of the Taliban cultural leaders, Ahmadullah Wasiq, in an interview with Australian TV network SBS.

According to Wasiq, women’s sport it’s inappropriate and unnecessary. He spoke specifically about cricket, which is widely practiced in that region of Asia.

“I don’t think women will not be allowed to play cricket, because it’s not necessary for women to play cricket. In cricket, they can be in situations where their face and body are not covered, and Islam does not allow them to be seen that way,” he said.

VIDEO: What to Expect from the Future of Women in Afghanistan?

“This is the media age, there will be photos and videos [de mulheres praticando esportes], and people will be able to watch. Islam and the Islamic Emirate (the way the Taliban refers to the regime itself) do not allow women to play cricket or the sports they are exposed to,” he said, according to The Guardian newspaper.

Provisional government without women

On Tuesday (7), Taliban leaders announced the first names of Afghanistan’s interim government. There are no women. All ministers are Taliban.

On Wednesday, the European Union said that the extremist group had not fulfilled its pact to include different groups in the formation of the government.

The European Union complained mainly about the lack of ethnic and religious diversity.

The bloc had established five conditions for having a relationship with the Taliban, and among these was that of forming an inclusive and representative transitional government.

protest for women’s rights

On September 4 there was a protest for women’s rights in Kabul, the country’s capital. On that occasion, the women claim that the Taliban shot them with tear gas and pepper spray as they tried to walk from a bridge to the presidential palace.

There were other similar protests in Kabul and also in Herat, Afghanistan’s third-largest city.

Women claimed the right to work and to be included in government.

Women will only be able to study separately from men

The Taliban has also set rules for women to attend universities: Afghan students will have to wear a black abaya (a long dress worn by Muslims) and a veil, the niqab, which covers the face leaving only the eyes exposed.

Classes will not be mixed, according to a decree issued by the new Taliban regime.

In addition, women enrolled in these establishments will have to leave the room five minutes before the male students and wait, in waiting rooms, until they leave the place, in accordance with the decree dated Saturday (4) and was published by the Ministry of Higher Education.

Universities will also have to “recruit female professors for students” or try to hire “elderly professors” whose morality has been tested.