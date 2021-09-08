After a draw, Corinthians closes the first round in recovery at the Brazilian Nationals; see numbers | corinthians

Corinthians closed the first round of the Brazilian Championship in sixth place in the table, with 49.1% success in 19 games. Good results achieved away from home, and very bad record at Neo Química Arena.

There were just two wins in nine games at home. Nine points out of 27 possible points, the result of victories against Ceará and Sport and draws with Juventude, Internacional and São Paulo. Only 33.3% was taken advantage of, far removed from the overall shift performance.

Even with the bad number at home, the hope of the fans for good results and a consequent place in the Libertadores 2022 remains alive, all due to the four reinforcements hired to be first-team players: Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Róger Guedes and Willian.

See too:

+ Roger Guedes celebrates debut with goal

+ Performances: Timon’s notes against Youth

More than that, the tendency is that, in part of the second round, fans can return to the Arena – the release of the State Government, at first, should take place in November. The support will be crucial for Corinthians in the games.

1 of 2 Róger Guedes celebrates goal in Corinthians vs. Youth — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians Agency Róger Guedes celebrates goal in Corinthians vs. Youth — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians Agency

Corinthians is currently four points behind fourth-placed Red Bull Bragantino and five points behind third-placed Fortaleza. Braga, it’s good to remember, have a game in hand in the table.

Poor performance at home is directly offset by great performance outside: 63% in ten games. There were 19 points gained, the result of five wins, four draws and only one defeat. Eight goals scored and only four conceded. Defeat this one for Fortaleza, in the first half of July.

Following the Brasileirão, Corinthians will face Atlético-GO in the opening of the shift, away from home. Afterwards, it receives in sequence América-MG and Palmeiras. Important games to measure where this team will be able to reach the end of the tournament.

+ Read more news about Corinthians