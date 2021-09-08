After Bolsonaro coup threat, PSDB calls meeting to discuss position on impeachment | Policy

In Brasília, Bolsonaro climbed in a sound car alongside ministers and attacked the Supreme Court.

“We cannot continue to accept that a specific person from the region of the three powers continues to barbarize our population. We cannot accept any more political arrests in our Brazil. Either the boss of that power frames yours or that power can suffer what we don’t want“, said the president.

The PSDB meeting was called by the president of the acronym under the justification that Bolsonaro made “very serious statements”.

“The president of the PSDB, Bruno Araújo, calls an Extraordinary Executive Meeting for this Wednesday, in light of the very serious statements made by the President of the Republic today, to discuss the party’s position on the opening of impeachment and possible legal measures”, he said. the caption on a social network.

In 2015, the PSDB was one of the main articulators of the impeachment of then president Dilma Rousseff. The legend currently has 33 deputies and seven senators.

It is up to the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), to initiate the impeachment process. Bolsonaro is the target of over a hundred requests for the opening of the action, but Lira, who has adopted an ally of the Planalto Palace, has not yet commented on the matter.

A possible adversary of Jair Bolsonaro in 2022, the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, spoke for the first time in favor of the impeachment of the president of the Republic. This Tuesday (7), Doria defended the president’s dismissal for considering that he “affronts the Constitution”.

“I have never made any pro-impeachment demonstration until today, I have remained neutral, understanding that until now the facts should be evaluated and judged by the National Congress. But, after what I watched and heard today, in Brasília, without even listening, he, Bolsonaro, clearly affronts the Constitution, he challenges democracy and blocks the Brazilian Supreme Court“, said Doria at the PM’s Operations Center (Copom), where she monitors the special scheme for policing the demonstrations.