After finishing with Caio Castro, Grazi Massafera takes a definitive attitude

The final point in the love story between Grazi Massafera and Caio Castro seems to have been put in once and for all. Although the entire country already knows that the couple is no longer together, a lot is still going on about this issue. However, the “Secret Truths” actress decided to put a stop to everything and demonstrated that she turned the page.

This Tuesday (07), the interpreter of the character Larissa, who is on the air in “Secret Truths”, broadcast by Rede Globo, deleted all the photos with Caio Castro. The chance of reconciliation between the lovebirds, which was already small given the latest information, has now become practically nil with this attitude of Grazi Massafera.

Last Sunday (29), through your social networks, Caio Castro announced the end of the relationship: “We were never one to talk about our relationship. We never exposed much about us, and it will not be now that I will feed this type of report. But making up a story of betrayal is nothing more than lack of respect. We decided to separate for our own reasons, we were mature and we respect, above all, our love”.

Although he made the comment, the heartthrob of Rede Globo keeps the photos with his ex-girlfriend on his official Instagram profile. Wasting no time, the actor has already been seen enjoying a party with friends in Capitólio, Minas Gerais. According to disclosed information by columnist Léo Dias, the actor is over the end of his relationship.

The Globo heartthrob left the party accompanied by a mysterious blonde, who soon had her identity revealed. Caio Castro’s alleged affair is called Luana Maria. The girl is adept at sports practices and already has around 34,000 followers on social networks. Caio’s new suitor is a culinary businesswoman.

Since the end of the relationship between Caio and Grazi, their names have become hot topics. Initially, information emerged that the global actor was already in conversation with an actress from Netflix from India. The woman would already have her bags ready to disembark on Brazilian soil to meet Caio.

The matter yielded so much, that Larissa Bonesi revealed that she was being threatened with death. In an interview with the program “Fofocalizador”, the girl said: “It hurt me a lot, my whole family. In the messages I’m getting, there are people saying that if I go out on the street, they’ll kill me. I don’t even have the courage to leave the apartment”.