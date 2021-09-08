After the end of the marriage, Munhoz exchanges kisses with his girlfriend publicly.

Munhoz, from the duo with Mariano, made his first public appearance alongside his girlfriend, agronomist Alana Neto, eight months after the end of his marriage to nutritionist Rhayssa Carvalho, whom he married in February 2020. With kisses, he posed for photos with the girl during the recording of the DVD by the pagode group Sambalove, in São Paulo, this Tuesday night (7/9).

Singer Mariano, who was one of the pawns of Record’s A Fazenda 12, attended the event with his musical partner. He was accompanied by his girlfriend, Miss Brasil 2013 and also ex-Fazenda 12 Jakelyne Oliveira.

Also this Tuesday, on her Instagram account, Alana posted a romantic photo with the artist and declared: “Love and gratitude overflow here! I love you @munhoz_chicken”. The countryman responded: “May God bless us and keep us away from all the evil we desire. Thanks for everything, my princess. I love you”.

troubled separation

Munhoz and Rhayssa were married for ten months. The couple always appeared together on social networks watching A Fazenda to cheer for Mariano and commenting on the rural reality.

In December 2020, when the end of the marriage came to light, sources in the Leo Dias column reported that Munhoz was telling friends that Rhayssa left home after he aggressively squeezed her arm during a “joke”, which left with a purple bruise. Besides, what people close to the couple guaranteed is that they were both very jealous.

This was not the singer’s first relationship that ended in controversy. Viviane Zeni, who is the mother of the countryman’s daughter, would have decided to put an end to her relationship with Munhoz for not putting up with his constant betrayals any longer.