Airmobile confirmed as ‘People Mover’ at Guarulhos Airport

Owner of the cheapest proposal among several competitors who attended the consultation of the GRU Airport in 2019, the AeroGRU was confirmed by the federal government as the consortium chosen to implement the ‘People Mover’ that will connect the terminals of Guarulhos Airport to the Line 13-Jade, from CPTM.

The information was confirmed by the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas, this morning, who signed today the amendment that will allow the airport concessionaire to discount the amounts invested in the grant project paid to the Federal Government.

“This is the first mandatory investment provided for in a concession contract in the airport sector through a contractual amendment. This instrument will make it possible for part of the concession that the airport concessionaire would pay to the Union to be used in the work of the People Mover, a project that is long awaited by the population”, said Tarcísio.

Although it was pointed out by ANAC as the preferred technology to be used in the transport system, the Aeromovel suffered restrictions from GRU Airport itself, which was more inclined to choose a rival Doppelmayr, whose trains use cables to get around.

The Aeromovel, on the other hand, a technology invented by the Brazilian Oskar Coester, who died recently, uses a pneumatic system that moves a “sail” located in the lower part of the vehicle. To date, only two systems have been built, one in Indonesia and the other at Salgado Filho Airport, in Porto Alegre, in addition to a test line that has already been dismantled.

According to the video, the system will be 2,730 meters long, four stations and capable of transporting 2,000 passengers per hour in each direction. Travel time between CPTM station and Terminal 3 is estimated at 6 minutes, as is the interval between trains. For this there will be a “bypass”, a kind of second way that will allow trains to circulate at the same time.

AeroGRU People Mover Project

Manufactured by Marcopolo, the three Aeromovel trains will have space for bulky luggage, Wi-Fi, surround sound, information panels and capacity for up to 200 users. Furthermore, they will be ‘driverless’, that is, without a human operator, replaced by an automated system.

The construction period is estimated at 24 months, but SAC, the Civil Aviation Secretariat, believes that the system will be ready before then, between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023. The value of the investment is still unclear.

In a statement from the Ministry today, the project was budgeted at R$217.7 million, but the federal government was talking about R$145 million. The draft of the additive cites a higher forecast of R$ 376 million for construction and R$ 1.24 million per month for operation.

People Mover is an old promise of GRU Airport, made after the concessionaire took over the largest airport in South America, at the beginning of the last decade. The company prohibited CPTM from taking Line 13-Jade to the front of the current Terminal 2, as it had plans to build a commercial and hotel complex on the site. Instead, he proposed to bankroll the rail system to take passengers to the branch of commuter trains.

The GRU project never got off the ground, as did the ‘People Mover’, which had been promised to be delivered before the opening of Line 13, in April 2018.