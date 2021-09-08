Alan Wake Remastered announced by Remedy Entertainment

Game will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC

The developer Remedy Entertainment in partnership with the Epic Games Publishing announced today, September 7, the game Alan Wake Remastered, the title will bring back the adventure originally released in 2010 for Xbox 360 but this time fully remastered and using advanced features.

The announcement was made through a post published by the writer and creative director of remedy, Sam Lake, in the website The Sudden Stop, which is a community aimed at fans of the game, in his publication he spoke about the importance of the game since its original release and how it has impacted the lives of many people who have played it.

To bring Alan Wake remastered is a chance for a new generation to get to know the story told in the game and also for game fans to have a chance for a new experience with improved graphics and features.

“The original game was only available for Xbox 360 and a few years later for PC. We’re excited about the opportunity to bring the remastered version to a new generation of platforms. I’m excited to hear what you think about Alan Wake. Alan Wake Remastered is the original experience you’ve fallen in love with for so many years. We didn’t want to change that. But the surrounding visuals, including Alan Wake’s own character model and cinematics, have been updated and improved with some next-gen updates.” , said Sam Lake, writer and creative director for Remedy Entertainment



In addition to the original title, the series has the game Alan Wake’s American Nightmare which was released in 2012 and is not a direct continuation of the first title, many fans are asking for the release of Alan Wake 2 for many years but the franchise has not received any more releases since 2012, it is expected that a good number of sales of the remastered version could cause the company to produce the long-awaited Alan Wake 2.

Alan Wake Remastered will be available by the end of 2021 and will arrive on Xbox One, Xbox Series, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and PC via the Epic Games Store.

