Alan Wake Remastered Announced

Following rumors, Remedy Entertainment (Control) announced Alan Wake Remastered, a 100% remastered version of the acclaimed action-adventure classic originally released for Xbox 360 in 2010 and for PC in 2012.

The new edition, which will be distributed by Epic Games for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC (via Epic Games Store), will bring the full title experience — including the base game and two expansions, The Signal and The Writer. It’s worth pointing out that this is the first time the game will reach PlayStation platforms.

Alan Wake’s remaster will arrive in 2021. Image: Press Release / Remedy Entertainment

The remaster will have graphics up to 4K on machines capable of processing the resolution. Fans can also expect new comments from creative director Sam Lake. Alan Wake Remastered will be released in the fall of the Northern Hemisphere, that is, until mid-December.

The announcement was made by Sam Lake, who posted an open letter on The Sudden Stop, a fan-driven online community covering the Alan Wake universe and other Remedy projects since 2012.

The game tells the story of Alan Wake, a successful writer, who travels with his wife to a cabin – however, the rest soon turns to despair with her sudden disappearance. As a writer searches for his spouse, he discovers pages of a mystery story he doesn’t even remember writing. Not enough, Alan has yet to face the dangers of an evil presence that haunts him.

Subscribe to the channel IGN Brazil on Youtube and visit our pages on TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Twitch! | follow Bruno Yonezawa at the Twitter, TikTok and on Twitch.