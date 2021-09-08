Alcaraz explodes and Auger-Aliassime debuts in Grand Slam semi-finals

Felix Auger-Aliassime, a 21-year-old Canadian who has long been touted as one of the members of the future of the world’s tennis top, this Tuesday night secured qualification for the semi-finals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in his league. still short career, when going to the top 4 of the US Open 2021.

The youngster from Quebec, born in August 2000, led in the quarter-finals of the competition against the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, just 18 years old, 6-3 and 3-1, when the Murciano opted to withdraw due to an adductor injury that prevented him from defending his chances against an opponent who, while the match lasted, was always more solid and present physically and mentally than Spanish.

A tough scene in Ashe as Carlos Alcaraz withdraws with an injury. Get well soon, @alcarazcarlos03 pic.twitter.com/0OaMv6M0Bu — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2021

In the semi-finals, Auger-Aliassime will challenge the Russian Daniel Medvedev, number two in the world and who will start as favorite for this match. Medvedev and Auger-Aliassime met only once, in an epic duel at the Masters 1000 in Canada, in 2018, won by the Russian in the tie-break of the third set. Both were far from being the players they are today…