Amazing fireball is captured in the skies of England

Rory Morrow Meteored UK Yesterday 3 min

A large meteor, similar to a fireball, lit up part of the night sky from the UK on the evening of September 5 at around 11pm local time, before likely to fall overboard off the west coast of France. Images of the event quickly appeared on social media, showing the meteor burning brightly as it enters Earth’s atmosphere.

More footage of last nights meteorite, believed to have landed in the sea pic.twitter.com/rKpt1j7Lvb — Met4Cast (@Met4CastUK) September 6, 2021

The meteor has been seen in Hampshire, East Sussex and other counties in southern England, as well as in Wales and the Channel Islands. It was also seen from the west of France, where it was later confirmed to have passed as it fell towards Earth.

Mind blown! Here’s some incredible footage of a meteorite over St Aubins Bay here in Jersey, taken yesterday evening at approximately 22:45 courtesy of Air Rescue Channel Islands.#Meteorite pic.twitter.com/CoR2Gyu40v — Stevie Fitz (@fitzwis) September 6, 2021

According to the UK Meteorite Network and SCAMP – two organizations that track meteors – the meteor is believed to have reached the sea surface off the northwest coast of France, southwest of the Channel Islands.

Hampshire Highway Patrol was one of the lucky ones who spotted the meteor, with images captured by the camera present in the vehicle.

A little clip of the #meteor seen over #Hampshire earlier this evening! Sometimes the job has us in the right place at the right time…. #25356 pic.twitter.com/s4LvIzrK5Z — Hampshire Roads Policing Unit (@HantsPolRoads) September 6, 2021

Meteors occur when cosmic debris enters Earth’s atmosphere. Most of them burn before reaching the ground, but some are large enough to survive entry and reach the surface. When this happens, they are called meteorites.

Scientists estimate that about 48.5 tons of meteor pieces fall to Earth each day, with the majority coming from larger bodies such as comets and asteroids.