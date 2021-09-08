Ana Paula Padrão is detonated and accused of prejudice after acting at MasterChef

Ana Paula Standard was criticized on Twitter because of a conversation with Rafael Cortez, guest this Tuesday (7) on MasterChef Brazil, gives Band. In yesterday’s edition, the 35-year-old environmental engineer Renato was eliminated.

In the program, competitors had to make recipes with meats considered exotic, such as alligator, quail, frog, soft crab and other animals. The former CQC, then, stated that he would not have the “courage” to consume goat meat because it did not seem like an “edible meat”.

The attraction’s host, however, argued that it is a common meat in the interior of northeastern Brazilian states, such as Pernambuco, being constantly prepared and consumed by “people who have little”.

The statement was seen by many internet users as “biased”. “It was a prejudiced comment”, opined a viewer on Twitter. “Respect our cuisine”, asked for another.

“What a prejudiced comment from Ana Paula. Saying that people have nothing to eat and that’s why they eat goat meat, learn about the culture and the northeastern population before making this type of PREJUDICED comment”, fired a third.

Check out the repercussion:

nothing to do with ana paula pattern saying that goat is the meat of those who are hungry #MasterChefBR — massela (@airesmama) September 8, 2021

What a prejudiced comment from Ana Paula. Saying that people have nothing to eat and that’s why they eat goat meat, learn about the Northeastern culture and population before making this type of PREJUDICED comment.#MasterChefBR — Renally de Farias (@RenallydeFaria1) September 8, 2021

All other meats are “delicacies”, but when it comes to goat meat, it’s meat for those who are hungry… 🤦🏻‍♂️ Stop that, Ana Paula Padrão. #MasterChefBR — Marcos Silva (@MarcosSilva_OFC) September 8, 2021

Ana Paula, goat meat is not hungry meat.

It is even a super delicious meat and valued by our northeast region. And it’s not cheap at all, it never was.

The people are already taking shape and sticking in the middle of northeastern traditions, save me!!!#MasterChefBR #masterchef2021 — Thatau ⭐ 🌵🐈🐈 (@Tauanna_tx) September 8, 2021

Since the program does not play its role in bringing gastronomic culture to the people. Goat meat is a luxury at the Dona Ana Paula table. To give you an idea, in Pernambuco we have the largest gastronomic center for tasting goat meat in the world, Petrolina is called Bodódromo+#MasterChefBR — 𝕲𝖆𝖇𝖊 🇧🇷 (@gabedcastro) September 8, 2021

Ana Paula giving a REALITY tip to Rafael who opened his mouth to talk nonsense. #MasterChefBR @masterchefbr — Kathyllen Lima (@kathyllen_) September 8, 2021

I’m here watching masterchef on YouTube and in the first tasting there are “exotic meats”. People see escargot and ok. Then he sees a goat meat and comments like: “how can someone look at a goat and think about eating it”?

Ana Paula Padrão comments that goats are hungry meat. — Clara Guimarães (@claraguisan) September 8, 2021