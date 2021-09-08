Ana Paula Padrão is detonated and accused of prejudice after acting at MasterChef

Ana Paula Standard
Presenter criticized for speaking in program (Image: Playback / Band)

Ana Paula Standard was criticized on Twitter because of a conversation with Rafael Cortez, guest this Tuesday (7) on MasterChef Brazil, gives Band. In yesterday’s edition, the 35-year-old environmental engineer Renato was eliminated.

In the program, competitors had to make recipes with meats considered exotic, such as alligator, quail, frog, soft crab and other animals. The former CQC, then, stated that he would not have the “courage” to consume goat meat because it did not seem like an “edible meat”.

The attraction’s host, however, argued that it is a common meat in the interior of northeastern Brazilian states, such as Pernambuco, being constantly prepared and consumed by “people who have little”.

The statement was seen by many internet users as “biased”. “It was a prejudiced comment”, opined a viewer on Twitter. “Respect our cuisine”, asked for another.

“What a prejudiced comment from Ana Paula. Saying that people have nothing to eat and that’s why they eat goat meat, learn about the culture and the northeastern population before making this type of PREJUDICED comment”, fired a third.

