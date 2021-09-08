ANS suspends the sale of three health plans

The National Agency for Supplementary Health (ANS) has temporarily suspended the sale of three health insurance from the same operator due to complaints related to the assistance coverage of the products carried out in the second quarter of this year.

The measure is part of the Service Guarantee Monitoring, which regularly monitors the sector’s performance in order to protect consumers.

The ban on sale takes effect on September 10th. In all, 13,426 beneficiaries are protected by the measure, as these plans can only be re-marketed to new customers if the operators show an improvement in their monitoring results.

See below which plans have had their marketing suspended

ORALCLASS ASSISTÊNCIA MÉDICA E ODONTOLÓGICA LTDA.

ANS Registration: 402478

PRODUCT REGISTRATION COMMERCIAL NAME 466821129 COMPANY MEASURES 479784181 COL. EMPLOYMENT SAVIOR NURSE 464838112 PPHS – POPULAR HOSPITAL HEALTH PLAN

Remarketable plans

In addition to the suspensions, the ANS also discloses the list of plans that may be re-marketed. In this cycle, seven plans from four operators will have the sale released by the Service Guarantee Monitoring.

See which operators have reactivated plans

UNIMED VERTENTE DO CAPARAÓ – COOPERATIVA DE TRABALHO MÉDICO LTDA.

ANS Register: 317896

PRODUCT REGISTRATION COMMERCIAL NAME 485570201 NATIONAL ADHESION POS – ENF

UNIMED NORTE/NORDESTE-INTERFEDERATIVE FEDERATION OF COOPERATIVE MEDICAL WORK SOCIETIES

ANS Registration: 324213

PRODUCT REGISTRATION COMMERCIAL NAME 468492133 SPECIAL PP BUSINESS 470284131 INDIVIDUAL/FAMILY REFERENCE – NAC 471415146 COLLECTIVE BY NURSING MEMBERSHIP

UNIMED-SÃO GONÇALO – NITERÓI – SOC. COOP. SERVICE AVERAGE AND HOSPITAL LTDA.

ANS Register: 343731

PRODUCT REGISTRATION COMMERCIAL NAME 474594159 Unimed Essential Coparticipant 30% Executive (FRG) 451066046 UNIMED PREMIUM IE

BIOVIDA SAÚDE LTDA.

ANS Register: 415111

PRODUCT REGISTRATION COMMERCIAL NAME 477617178 BV-SENIOR/Enf/SP

See now plans suspended for other reasons and that were also suspended by the ANS service guarantee monitoring

UNIMED OF MANAUS COOP. DO WORK MÉDICO LTDA.

ANS registration: 311961

PRODUCT REGISTRATION COMMERCIAL NAME 303-0 UNIPLAN-PF

UNIMED NORTE/NORDESTE-INTERFEDERATIVE FEDERATION OF COOPERATIVE MEDICAL WORK SOCIETIES

ANS Registration: 324213

PRODUCT REGISTRATION COMMERCIAL NAME 424503992 Regional Wellness with Obst. 424504991 Regional Balance with Obst. 424639990 Regional Well-Being without Obst. 424640993 Regional Balance without Obst. 459832096 NURSING BALANCE WITHOUT OBST. – CP 459953095 NURSING WELL-BEING WITHOUT OBSTETRICS 468420136 Special Wellness without Obstetrics Apartment 468424139 Special Balance with Apartment Obstetrics 468426135 Regional Balance without Obstetrics Apartment 400649996 Alternative 700001 Alternative Billet 600001 Alternative – checking account

See the plans that were released by the monitoring of the service guarantee, but that remain suspended for other reasons

UNIMED VERTENTE DO CAPARAÓ – COOPERATIVA DE TRABALHO MÉDICO LTDA.

ANS Register: 317896

PRODUCT REGISTRATION COMMERCIAL NAME 460603095 AMBULATORY+HOSP.WITHOUT OBSTETRICS APARTMENT – COLLECTIVE

UNIMED NORTE/NORDESTE-INTERFEDERATIVE FEDERATION OF COOPERATIVE MEDICAL WORK SOCIETIES

ANS Registration: 324213

PRODUCT REGISTRATION COMMERCIAL NAME 468422132 Regional Wellness without Obstetrics Apartment 468425137 Special Balance without Obstetrics Apartment 459969091 FIT WELL-BEING WITHOUT OBST. – CP 424641991 Special Well-Being Without Obs. 424506997 Special Welfare with Obst. 705313994 Wellness Plus without Obst.

UNIMED-SÃO GONÇALO – NITERÓI – SOC. COOP. SERVICE AVERAGE AND HOSPITAL LTDA.

ANS Register: 343731

PRODUCT REGISTRATION COMMERCIAL NAME 705568994 PLUS I – STATE – COL. ACCESSION 471465142 UNIMED ESSENTIAL PREFERENTIAL (FRG)

BIOVIDA SAÚDE LTDA.

ANS Register: 415111