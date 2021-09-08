ANS suspends the sale of three health plans

The National Agency for Supplementary Health (ANS) has temporarily suspended the sale of three health insurance from the same operator due to complaints related to the assistance coverage of the products carried out in the second quarter of this year.
The measure is part of the Service Guarantee Monitoring, which regularly monitors the sector’s performance in order to protect consumers.
The ban on sale takes effect on September 10th. In all, 13,426 beneficiaries are protected by the measure, as these plans can only be re-marketed to new customers if the operators show an improvement in their monitoring results.
See below which plans have had their marketing suspended
ORALCLASS ASSISTÊNCIA MÉDICA E ODONTOLÓGICA LTDA.
ANS Registration: 402478
|PRODUCT REGISTRATION
|COMMERCIAL NAME
|466821129
|COMPANY MEASURES
|479784181
|COL. EMPLOYMENT SAVIOR NURSE
|464838112
|PPHS – POPULAR HOSPITAL HEALTH PLAN
Remarketable plans
In addition to the suspensions, the ANS also discloses the list of plans that may be re-marketed. In this cycle, seven plans from four operators will have the sale released by the Service Guarantee Monitoring.
See which operators have reactivated plans
UNIMED VERTENTE DO CAPARAÓ – COOPERATIVA DE TRABALHO MÉDICO LTDA.
ANS Register: 317896
|PRODUCT REGISTRATION
|COMMERCIAL NAME
|485570201
|NATIONAL ADHESION POS – ENF
UNIMED NORTE/NORDESTE-INTERFEDERATIVE FEDERATION OF COOPERATIVE MEDICAL WORK SOCIETIES
ANS Registration: 324213
|PRODUCT REGISTRATION
|COMMERCIAL NAME
|468492133
|SPECIAL PP BUSINESS
|470284131
|INDIVIDUAL/FAMILY REFERENCE – NAC
|471415146
|COLLECTIVE BY NURSING MEMBERSHIP
UNIMED-SÃO GONÇALO – NITERÓI – SOC. COOP. SERVICE AVERAGE AND HOSPITAL LTDA.
ANS Register: 343731
|PRODUCT REGISTRATION
|COMMERCIAL NAME
|474594159
|Unimed Essential Coparticipant 30% Executive (FRG)
|451066046
|UNIMED PREMIUM IE
BIOVIDA SAÚDE LTDA.
ANS Register: 415111
|PRODUCT REGISTRATION
|COMMERCIAL NAME
|477617178
|BV-SENIOR/Enf/SP
See now plans suspended for other reasons and that were also suspended by the ANS service guarantee monitoring
UNIMED OF MANAUS COOP. DO WORK MÉDICO LTDA.
ANS registration: 311961
|PRODUCT REGISTRATION
|COMMERCIAL NAME
|303-0
|UNIPLAN-PF
UNIMED NORTE/NORDESTE-INTERFEDERATIVE FEDERATION OF COOPERATIVE MEDICAL WORK SOCIETIES
ANS Registration: 324213
|PRODUCT REGISTRATION
|COMMERCIAL NAME
|424503992
|Regional Wellness with Obst.
|424504991
|Regional Balance with Obst.
|424639990
|Regional Well-Being without Obst.
|424640993
|Regional Balance without Obst.
|459832096
|NURSING BALANCE WITHOUT OBST. – CP
|459953095
|NURSING WELL-BEING WITHOUT OBSTETRICS
|468420136
|Special Wellness without Obstetrics Apartment
|468424139
|Special Balance with Apartment Obstetrics
|468426135
|Regional Balance without Obstetrics Apartment
|400649996
|Alternative
|700001
|Alternative Billet
|600001
|Alternative – checking account
See the plans that were released by the monitoring of the service guarantee, but that remain suspended for other reasons
UNIMED VERTENTE DO CAPARAÓ – COOPERATIVA DE TRABALHO MÉDICO LTDA.
ANS Register: 317896
|PRODUCT REGISTRATION
|COMMERCIAL NAME
|460603095
|AMBULATORY+HOSP.WITHOUT OBSTETRICS APARTMENT – COLLECTIVE
UNIMED NORTE/NORDESTE-INTERFEDERATIVE FEDERATION OF COOPERATIVE MEDICAL WORK SOCIETIES
ANS Registration: 324213
|PRODUCT REGISTRATION
|COMMERCIAL NAME
|468422132
|Regional Wellness without Obstetrics Apartment
|468425137
|Special Balance without Obstetrics Apartment
|459969091
|FIT WELL-BEING WITHOUT OBST. – CP
|424641991
|Special Well-Being Without Obs.
|424506997
|Special Welfare with Obst.
|705313994
|Wellness Plus without Obst.
UNIMED-SÃO GONÇALO – NITERÓI – SOC. COOP. SERVICE AVERAGE AND HOSPITAL LTDA.
ANS Register: 343731
|PRODUCT REGISTRATION
|COMMERCIAL NAME
|705568994
|PLUS I – STATE – COL. ACCESSION
|471465142
|UNIMED ESSENTIAL PREFERENTIAL (FRG)
BIOVIDA SAÚDE LTDA.
ANS Register: 415111
|PRODUCT REGISTRATION
|COMMERCIAL NAME
|466365129
|UNISIS I/F NURSING