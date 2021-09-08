ANS suspends the sale of three health plans

The National Agency for Supplementary Health (ANS) has temporarily suspended the sale of three health insurance from the same operator due to complaints related to the assistance coverage of the products carried out in the second quarter of this year.

The measure is part of the Service Guarantee Monitoring, which regularly monitors the sector’s performance in order to protect consumers.

The ban on sale takes effect on September 10th. In all, 13,426 beneficiaries are protected by the measure, as these plans can only be re-marketed to new customers if the operators show an improvement in their monitoring results.

See below which plans have had their marketing suspended

ORALCLASS ASSISTÊNCIA MÉDICA E ODONTOLÓGICA LTDA.

ANS Registration: 402478

PRODUCT REGISTRATIONCOMMERCIAL NAME
466821129COMPANY MEASURES
479784181COL. EMPLOYMENT SAVIOR NURSE
464838112PPHS – POPULAR HOSPITAL HEALTH PLAN

Remarketable plans

In addition to the suspensions, the ANS also discloses the list of plans that may be re-marketed. In this cycle, seven plans from four operators will have the sale released by the Service Guarantee Monitoring.

See which operators have reactivated plans

UNIMED VERTENTE DO CAPARAÓ – COOPERATIVA DE TRABALHO MÉDICO LTDA.

ANS Register: 317896

PRODUCT REGISTRATIONCOMMERCIAL NAME
485570201NATIONAL ADHESION POS – ENF

UNIMED NORTE/NORDESTE-INTERFEDERATIVE FEDERATION OF COOPERATIVE MEDICAL WORK SOCIETIES

ANS Registration: 324213

PRODUCT REGISTRATIONCOMMERCIAL NAME
468492133SPECIAL PP BUSINESS
470284131INDIVIDUAL/FAMILY REFERENCE – NAC
471415146COLLECTIVE BY NURSING MEMBERSHIP

UNIMED-SÃO GONÇALO – NITERÓI – SOC. COOP. SERVICE AVERAGE AND HOSPITAL LTDA.

ANS Register: 343731

PRODUCT REGISTRATIONCOMMERCIAL NAME
474594159Unimed Essential Coparticipant 30% Executive (FRG)
451066046UNIMED PREMIUM IE

BIOVIDA SAÚDE LTDA.

ANS Register: 415111

PRODUCT REGISTRATIONCOMMERCIAL NAME
477617178BV-SENIOR/Enf/SP

See now plans suspended for other reasons and that were also suspended by the ANS service guarantee monitoring

UNIMED OF MANAUS COOP. DO WORK MÉDICO LTDA.

ANS registration: 311961

PRODUCT REGISTRATIONCOMMERCIAL NAME
303-0UNIPLAN-PF

UNIMED NORTE/NORDESTE-INTERFEDERATIVE FEDERATION OF COOPERATIVE MEDICAL WORK SOCIETIES

ANS Registration: 324213

PRODUCT REGISTRATIONCOMMERCIAL NAME
424503992Regional Wellness with Obst.
424504991Regional Balance with Obst.
424639990Regional Well-Being without Obst.
424640993Regional Balance without Obst.
459832096NURSING BALANCE WITHOUT OBST. – CP
459953095NURSING WELL-BEING WITHOUT OBSTETRICS
468420136Special Wellness without Obstetrics Apartment
468424139Special Balance with Apartment Obstetrics
468426135Regional Balance without Obstetrics Apartment
400649996Alternative
700001Alternative Billet
600001Alternative – checking account

See the plans that were released by the monitoring of the service guarantee, but that remain suspended for other reasons

UNIMED VERTENTE DO CAPARAÓ – COOPERATIVA DE TRABALHO MÉDICO LTDA.

ANS Register: 317896

PRODUCT REGISTRATIONCOMMERCIAL NAME
460603095AMBULATORY+HOSP.WITHOUT OBSTETRICS APARTMENT – COLLECTIVE

UNIMED NORTE/NORDESTE-INTERFEDERATIVE FEDERATION OF COOPERATIVE MEDICAL WORK SOCIETIES

ANS Registration: 324213

PRODUCT REGISTRATIONCOMMERCIAL NAME
468422132Regional Wellness without Obstetrics Apartment
468425137Special Balance without Obstetrics Apartment
459969091FIT WELL-BEING WITHOUT OBST. – CP
424641991Special Well-Being Without Obs.
424506997Special Welfare with Obst.
705313994Wellness Plus without Obst.

UNIMED-SÃO GONÇALO – NITERÓI – SOC. COOP. SERVICE AVERAGE AND HOSPITAL LTDA.

ANS Register: 343731

PRODUCT REGISTRATIONCOMMERCIAL NAME
705568994PLUS I – STATE – COL. ACCESSION
471465142UNIMED ESSENTIAL PREFERENTIAL (FRG)

BIOVIDA SAÚDE LTDA.

ANS Register: 415111

PRODUCT REGISTRATIONCOMMERCIAL NAME
466365129UNISIS I/F NURSING