Apple confirms September 14 event – ​​MacMagazine

The rumor machine was already airing this possibility, and today Apple confirmed: we will have special event next week!

Apple today distributed to the press the invitation for its next keynote, which will be held on the day September 14th (next Tuesday), at 10 am local time (2:00 pm Brasília time, 18h in Portugal). The event, like all those held by Apple in the last year and a half, will be entirely virtual and broadcast live by the company on its official page and on YouTube.

The event is titled “California Streaming” — that is, “California Transmitting” — and, a priori, does not reveal anything about what we can expect from the keynote.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, has also posted on Twitter a sort of “animated version” of the invitation:

As usual, it’s still not possible to nail what Apple is in store for next week. However, unless the company has implemented a very profound change in its release schedule, it is to be expected that the big star of the show will be the family of “iPhone 13”, with its clipping (notch) reduced, updated cameras, 120Hz screens and, who knows, a Face ID that works with masks.

If Apple keeps up the tradition, we’ll also see the launch of the “Apple Watch Series 7” — possibly with a very limited stock, at the beginning —, which should bring a renewed design with straighter corners, 41mm and 45mm boxes with larger screens, among others.

We should also know the release date of the final versions of iOS 15, of iPad 15, of watchOS 8, of tvOS 15 and, who knows, from the macOS Monterey 12.

Other news are expected in the second half, but we still don’t know which ones will be in next week’s keynote — especially considering that some recent rumors indicate that Apple will be holding three(!) events by the end of the year. Among the most awaited announcements, we have the update of MacBooks Pro, the new ones iPad Heymini pad, you AirPods third generation and maybe even a new Mac mini.

It will be, therefore, really busy months — let’s see what Apple’s announcements will be to open the gate of Cupertino. What are your bets and wishes?