Argentina do Palmeiras is called for friendlies against Brazil and gets congratulations from the club

Through its Twitter profile, the Argentine national team confirmed on Tuesday the calls of coach Germán Portanova to participate in friendlies against Brazil. Called by her country’s team, defender Agustina Barroso received congratulations from palm trees.

“Our sheriff was called up by the Argentine team to play friendlies in September! Congratulations”, published Palmeiras on its Twitter profile. On the same social network, the defender replied: “Thank you very much”. On the rise, the women’s team from the alviverde club will compete in the final of the Brazilian Championship against Corinthians.

👩🏻‍✈️🇦🇷

Our sheriff was called up by the Argentine national team to play friendlies in September! Congratulations, @AgusBarroso5! 👏#AvantiPalestrinas pic.twitter.com/7aRL5EgqPO — Female Palms (@Palmeiras_FEM) September 7, 2021

The dates of the two friendlies between Brazil and Argentina will be confirmed soon. The foreign delegation plans to arrive in João Pessoa on September 15th and stay in the capital of Paraíba until the 21st, period in which matches will be held against the home team.

The clashes between Brazil and Argentina will involve four athletes from Palmeiras. In addition to Agustina Barroso, called by Germán Portanova, defender Thaís and midfielders Ary Borges and Katrine were called up by coach Pia Pia Sundhage.

