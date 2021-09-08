Argentina says CBF made a mistake in protocol and will ask for game points

The classic between Brazil and Argentina that didn’t happen on the field is still hot behind the scenes. After match be suspended on account of irregularity with four Argentine players, the case is being analyzed by FIFA, who promised an answer in “due time”.

According to the portal “UOL”, the note issued by the CBF last Monday, which claims to have warned Argentines about sanitary restrictions, left the atmosphere with the AFA (Argentine Football Association) tense.

The Argentines say that Brazil, as the principal, should be responsible for allowing foreigners to enter the country for departure together with the Federal Government. A June ordinance says that people who have passed through the UK 14 days before arriving in Brazil must be quarantined.

Also according to the publication, the regulation provides that the match is restarted where it left off, which is unlikely due to dates. Brazil, in turn, will claim that the Argentines withdrew from the game, asking for the WO (victory 3-0). Argentina, however, based on the argument that the Brazilians were responsible and should help with the entry, will ask for the starting points.

The “UOL” also says that the AFA told Conmebol that if it knew that its athletes could not enter Brazil, it would have asked for a change of venue, to a neutral field, as provided for in the protocol. In 2020, the South American entity, together with the governments of the ten member countries, reached an agreement so that athletes would not have to comply with quarantine when they were going to play a game. Last week, the Brazilian team entered Chile in this way.