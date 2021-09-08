Armando Babaioff gets in trouble with Wassef: “I called him a bandit”

Actor Armando Babaioff, on the air in the rerun of TiTiTi, on TV Globo, used social media to report how he reacted when he met the lawyer Frederick Wassef, this Tuesday (7/9), after lunch in São Paulo. The artist revealed that he had directed offenses to the pocketnarista and later was still persecuted.
“I’m in São Paulo working, I was going to lunch and I just met Wassef having a coffee. I could not resist. I called it a bandit and had it taken on ‘cy’! He came running after me”, said the global, in a publication on Twitter.
Within minutes, Babaiof’s post received a flood of comments, particularly from fans concerned about the actor’s physical safety. “Are you safe?” asked a netizen. “I am, but the record remains”, replied the famous man. “My hero” and “I would do the same” were also among the replies to the tweet.
