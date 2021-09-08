artists demonstrate for and against Bolsonaro

posted on 9/7/2021 4:24 PM / updated on 9/7/2021 4:26 PM



(credit: MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL / AFP)

This Tuesday (7/9), in celebration of the 199th anniversary of the Independence of Brazil, demonstrations are being held against and in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party). On social media, some artists took advantage of the moment to demonstrate against the movement, while others declared their support for the politician.

Vera Holtz, Samantha Schmütz, Milton Nascimento, Bruno Gagliasso and Marcelo Serrado were some of those who spoke out against Bolsonaro. Latino, Regina Duarte and Sérgio Reis demonstrated their support for the president, celebrating the demonstrations.

Actress Vera Holtz shared a photo creating a map of Brazil with beans, referring to the speech of Bolsonaro, who recently called someone who said he needed to buy beans a ‘idiot’. The speech was said by the president in a speech in which he valued the purchase of rifles.